11th Annual Hats Off Luncheon Celebrating the magic of Cincinnati Parks

The Hats Off Luncheon returned to the John G. and Phyllis W. Smale Riverfront Park this May for a champagne reception followed by a gourmet meal. The event also featured performances by Cincinnati Opera and the Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati.



Co-chairs included Cathy Caldemeyer and her daughters, Lisa Caldemeyer Diedrichs and Madeline Caldemeyer.



The fundraiser, organized by the Women’s Committee of Smale Riverfront Park, generated a record $575,000-plus. Proceeds help support preservation and programming initiatives for the park.

Luncheon co-chair Cathy Caldemeyer presented the Phyllis W. Smale Award, given annually in memory of her mother. The award was given posthumously to Marian Lindberg in recognition of her contributions to Cincinnati Parks. She was a founding member of Cincinnati Parks Foundation and served as president of the Cincinnati Park Board of Commissioners. Her son, Eric Lindberg, accepted the award.

Plans are underway for the 2018 event. Co-chairs include Marty Humes and her daughter, Jamie Humes. Women interested in volunteering for the 2018 Hats Off Luncheon committee should contact Cincinnati Parks Foundation.



cincinnatiparksfoundation.org

