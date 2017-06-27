Sky’s the limit at Rappel for a Reason

Saturday, July 15, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 36 E. Seventh St. Building

Helping families with critically ill children is a tall order, and the Aubrey Rose Foundation will take this effort to new heights with Rappel for a Reason.

Participants will have the chance to reach for the sky literally by rappelling 26 stories from the rooftop of the 36 E. Seventh St. Building into the heart of downtown Cincinnati as a “thank you” for raising funds to assist families struggling with critically ill kids.

Participants are asked to raise a minimum of $1,000 to benefit the foundation. Rappellers can participate individually or as a team, or they can pitch in to give someone else the opportunity to rappel.

Because some people prefer to keep their feet on the ground, there will be a “chicken coop” for those who want to raise funds but would prefer enjoying the event from the street below.

The event will be hosted by Neyer Properties.

“The Aubrey Rose Foundation is always looking for exciting ways to engage the community in actively contributing to, and being involved with, helping children and families in need,” said Nancy Hollenkamp, Aubrey Rose Foundation founder.

rappelforareason.com