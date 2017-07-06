Beech Acres celebrates graduates of Family Learning Program

Beech Acres Parenting Center honored 43 Cincinnati families graduating from the center’s Toyota Family Learning program. The three-year program encourages parents and children to learn side-by-side, outside the traditional classroom.

The graduation ceremony took place at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

Beech Acres Parenting Center was awarded one of five 2014 Toyota Family Learning grants for its family-based approach to learning. The $175,000 grant has created opportunities to further family learning efforts through community service, technology use and family-to-family mentoring. This year’s graduation showcased the efforts and accomplishments of the program’s final class.

The program was created by the National Center for Families Learning and funded by Toyota. Beech Acres partnered with the Academy of World Languages, Hays-Porter Elementary, Westwood Elementary, Taft Elementary, Sayler Park Elementary and the Madisonville community to offer the program this year.