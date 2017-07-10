Springer School celebrates ‘Roaring Good Time’

The art deco surroundings of the Renaissance Hotel provided a perfect setting for the Springer School and Center’s annual fundraising dinner: A Springer Celebration! 2017: A Roaring Good Time. Guests and volunteers got into the 1920s spirit, wearing feather boas and headbands, suspenders and boater hats.

Three speakers, all in their 20s, shared their childhood experiences dealing with learning disabilities and how their education at Springer helped them find success in school and beyond.

Marc Banks (’04) earned a degree in public relations from Northern Kentucky University in 2014, and moved to Washington, D.C., for an internship with New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. He then joined the marketing and communications team at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation.

Daniel Allen (’03) joined Teach for America upon graduating from DePauw University in 2012. He earned a master’s degree in teaching from Marian University and is a special education specialist for Indianapolis Public Schools and a member of IPS’ Autism Evaluation Team. This fall, he will join Springer’s staff as a member of the Peterson Scholarship Team.

Katy Zembrodt (’05) attended Hanover College on an academic scholarship before transferring to Northern Kentucky University. She joined the Army National Guard in 2016 and will graduate from NKU in the fall with a degree in exercise science.

Event chair was Matthew Gockerman, Springer trustee and alumni parent. It raised $142,500 for financial aid and school programs.

