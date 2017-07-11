ReSource salutes supporters

ReSource honored its Community Partner and Founder’s Award honorees and recognized its loyal sponsors and volunteers during the annual spring social.

The event included a hard-hat tour of Music Hall hosted by Messer Construction.

Honorees included:

Corporate Community Partner: Taft Law.

Nonprofit Community Partner: Interact for Health.

Founder’s Awards: Bill Moran, emeritus board, retired Fifth Third Bank; and daughter Maura Moran-Berry, of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, a ReSource board member and a past board chair.

Sponsors included Taft and Messer Construction. General chair was Kathy Wilkinson, board emeritus, past board chair; with vice chair Erica Davis.

ReSource helps businesses dispose of things they don’t need, such as surplus furniture, equipment and merchandise, and helps qualified nonprofits purchase those items at 10 percent to 30 percent of what they would otherwise pay. It also provides training and support to more than 250 nonprofit employees and volunteers each year.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.