$10M private gift bolsters TriHealth’s $100M expansion

TriHealth announced a landmark $100 million, multi-year investment to expand and enhance its cancer care capabilities throughout Greater Cincinnati – starting with a $62 million investment in a new Comprehensive Cancer Care Center at Bethesda North Hospital.

The four-story, 80,000-square-foot facility will serve as a regional center of excellence and “one-stop” destination for cancer care services. It will bring traditional radiation, surgical and medical oncology treatment services together with a range of new and innovative specialized outpatient cancer therapies, along with access to cutting-edge research, clinical trials and investigational treatment protocols. Patients and families also will have access to nutrition, genetic counseling and cancer survivorship programs.

The funding is being bolstered by a $10 million donation to the Bethesda Foundation from Harold M. and Eugenia S. Thomas. The gift is the single largest ever to the Bethesda Foundation or any of TriHealth’s six hospitals, and is believed to be the single largest individual gift to a community hospital in Cincinnati.

The center will be named the Harold M. and Eugenia S. Thomas Comprehensive Cancer Care Center.

“We are beyond grateful to Harold and Eugenia for this unprecedented gift, which is a tribute to the exceptional quality of our Bethesda North and TriHealth physicians, staff, facilities and services,” said Mark C. Clement, TriHealth president and CEO.

Over the past several years, the Thomas family has supported a number of Bethesda North initiatives, including creation of the Mary Jo Cropper Family Center for Breast Care, which will be relocated to the new cancer center; renovations to the Bethesda North Hospital special care nursery and the labor and delivery wing; construction of the geriatric emergency department; and renovations at Hospice of Cincinnati.

“The medical staff and the care my family has received at Bethesda North have made a true difference in our lives,” said Harold Thomas. “We believe this gift is another important step in continuing the tradition of quality patient care and outstanding facilities that we, and so many others, have long associated with Bethesda North Hospital.”

Once zoning approvals are secured, TriHealth will begin construction, with plans to open the center’s doors by early 2019. Approximately 125 employees will work in the facility, with more than 40 jobs expected to be added.

TriHealth will invest the balance of the planned $100 million – nearly $40 million – to enhance cancer care treatment services, facilities and technology at the Western Ridge and Arrow Springs ambulatory campuses and at Bethesda Butler Hospital.