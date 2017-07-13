Pyramid Hill brings back Blues, Brews & BBQ

Saturday, July 15, 3-9 p.m., Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, in partnership with the Cincy Blues Society, is hosting its second Blues, Brews & BBQ festival.

The regional blues bands range from new artists to those at the height of their careers. The festival will feature five groups.

The lineup:

3-4 p.m: The Beaumonts. After years of festival popularity in the Dayton-Cincinnati corridor from 1988-95, the band reunited in 2014.

4:30-5:30 p.m: The Magic Lightnin’ Boys. This new foursome offers a combination of hard rock and blues.

6-7 p.m: The SoulFixers. The half-brass, eight-piece band won the 2015 Dayton Blues Society’s Blues Challenge and was a semifinalist at the 2016 International Blues Challenge.

7:30-9 p.m: Sean Carney Band. After making a name for himself onstage backing national R&B greats, Carney went on to serve as musical director and co-writer for vocalist Teeny Tucker.

A variety of barbecue vendors will offer their products, and craft beer tastings selected by Cavalier Distributing will be available for purchase.

Admission is $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12.

pyramidhill.org