Volunteers needed to help New Life Furniture

Northern Kentucky University has offered to give New Life Furniture all furniture from a dorm that is being redecorated.

Because of this opportunity, which will happen once a year for the next four years as NKU updates each of its dorms, New Life will get a tremendous influx of much-needed furniture.

The only catch? The furniture bank will need help packing up trucks at NKU and unloading them at the warehouse in South Fairmount. This will require teams of volunteers stationed at both locations throughout the day.

Volunteers are needed July 29 and July 31.

(513) 313-0530 or nlfurniture.org