Ideas to help the community? Send ’em to the Chamber

The Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber wants not-for-profits, entrepreneurs, business champions and individuals to submit their region-changing ideas by July 31 for the Leadership Action program.

“We want them to dream big,” said Amy Thompson from the Cincinnati Chamber.

One idea will be chosen, and a Leadership Action Class will roll up its sleeves and make it happen, she said.

The program has been retooled to bring more attention to community awareness and exposure, team building and leadership skills, said Jordan Vogel, vice president of Talent Initiatives for the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber.

