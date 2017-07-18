What to do/hear/see | July 19-25

Curated by Thom Mariner

So everyone you know is on vacation and you’re scrambling for things to fill up the days ahead. You are not alone! Check out some of these options and gather with other lonely hearts to make some new friends.

Collegium Cincinnati | Christ Church Cathedral, 318 E. Fourth St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Sunday-Saturday, July 23-29. “Summer Sing”

If you love choral singing and are jonesing at this point in your summer hiatus for some high-quality communal music making, “Summer Sing” is for you. This one-week choral festival prepares for a performance – with professional orchestra – of Johannes Brahms’ “A German Requiem,” led by Chris Eanes (Collegium Cincinnati, Cincinnati Boychoir). Here’s a chance to join with like-minded folks and immerse yourself in Herr Brahms for an entire week, with plenty of fun along the way. Closing performance is July 29, 7:30 p.m.

The Mini Microcinema | 1329 Main St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Through Aug. 17. “Seven Weeks of Cinema”

And speaking of immersion, The Mini is going maxi this summer with a slew of opportunities (20-plus nights of movies!) to sample art film between now and mid-August. Check out the website to learn more.

Women Writing for (a) Change | Go Bananas! Comedy Club, 8410 Marketplace Ln., Cincinnati, OH 45242. 513-272-1171

Tuesday, July 25, 8 p.m. “An Evening of Female Comics and More”

WWf(a)C charts some new territory for this performance/fundraiser featuring “pint-sized” readings of plays by Teri Foltz, plus a bevy of stand up comediennes. Sandy Lingo will serve as emcee.

Kennedy Heights Arts Center | 6546 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45213. 513-631-4278

Friday, July 21, 7 p.m. “Beatlejazz.” Phil DeGreg Trio, featuring Kim Pensyl

Memorial Hall | 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Monday, July 24, 7 p.m. The Original Farm League Band

Two cool jazz gigs are coming up this week. The first, one of two jazz evenings (also Aug. 25) at the recently expanded Kennedy Heights Arts Center, features a quartet of the region’s best: Phil DeGreg (piano), Aaron Jacobs (bass), John Taylor (drums) and guest Kim Pensyl (trumpet). The evening’s theme, as you might guess, involves jazz riffs on the genius of Lennon and McCartney.

Monday’s concert at The Memo continues an exploration of up-and-coming jazzers in the area, with a new(ish) big band, led at least in part by trombonist/composer/arranger/entrepreneur Dominic Marino, that focuses on original compositions and arrangements by local musicians.

Cincinnati Opera | Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-241-2742

Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, July 20, 22 & 23. “The Magic Flute,” by Mozart (at Procter & Gamble Hall)

Wednesday and Friday, July 19 & 21. “Song from the Uproar,” by Missy Mazzoli and Royce Vavrek (at Fifth Third Bank Theater)

Not sure what seats might be available, but it’s often possible to grab them right before the show, as there are always people who fail to show up. If you’re game, I can’t recommend “Magic Flute” highly enough. What a tour de force of animatic and dramatic/comic innovation, and the singing is stellar across the board. Bravo!

“Song from the Uproar,” from 2012, is an early work by the hottest opera composer anywhere – Missy Mazzoli. The production is a collaboration with concert:nova, Cincinnati’s creative eclectic chamber ensemble. Supposedly sold out…congrats to the Opera on a fabulous season.

Cincinnati Art Underground | 1415 Main St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-903-0623

Saturday, July 22, noon. “Shadoobie”

On the final day of this exhibit, artists Daniel Combs, Matt Estenfelder, and Maxwell Redder are joined by curator Andrey Kozakov to talk about their inspirations for the works in this show that examines the dialogue between humans and nature.

Visionaries & Voices | 3841 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223. 513-861-4333

Saturday, July 22, 3-6 p.m. “Batiki Party”

V&V regularly presents works by artists with disabilities. At this benefit event, enjoy island-inspired food and drink while designing and batiking either a set of koozies or an art supply pouch. Proceeds benefit Visionaries + Voices’ new education, event and retail space in Oakley Square – coming this fall. Cost is only $30 per ticket for art supplies, plus complimentary food and drink. All ages are welcome. While you’re there, also check out “Garden Party,” works celebrating nature, which closes July 27.

Wave Pool Gallery | 2940 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45225

Saturday, July 22. “Prayer Flags for Cincinnati” and “Non-Memory”

Wave Pool continues to gain a presence among Cincinnati’s wide array of galleries. “Prayer Flags” is the product of a collaborative project led by Detroit-based artist Whitney Sage. Based on the tradition of Buddhist prayer flags meant to ward off evil spirits, these flags are made out of the scraps of ordinary life – clothing, doilies, handkerchiefs, napkins, tablecloths, pillowcases and curtains. Also opening is “Non-Memory,” recent works by local artists Nathan Meyer and Zach Evans reflecting on meaning, featuring mounted Polaroids, paintings, and other photographic works. Exhibit continues through Aug. 5.