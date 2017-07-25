Arts/Culture News, Event Recap

Celebrating 25 years of art

 

ADC, Art Design Consultants brought together artists, family, friends, clients and colleagues for a  celebration honoring 25 years working with the creative talent in the city. The event featured the release of “Secrets of the Art World,” a book by ADC owner Litsa Spanos, who signed copies that evening.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.

