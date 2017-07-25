Organizations team to tackle surge in summer homelessness

For many, summertime conjures images of swimming pools and lazy days; for others, summer is a time of struggle. Data tracked by Strategies to End Homelessness show the number of requests for emergency shelters from homeless families increases 42 percent in the summer months – a trend termed “the summer surge.”

In order to expand services during this time, Strategies to End Homelessness partners with family shelters like Bethany House Services, the YWCA and Salvation Army in Hamilton County to create more capacity and meet basic needs. STEH raises funds to pay for apartments, toiletries, food and case management services, while Bethany House Services temporarily master-leases apartments where families can stay until a shelter has room. Additionally, Interfaith Hospitality Network and Churches Active in Northside provide overnight shelter in CAIN’s Grace Place facility, as well as day services in the IHN Day Center in Walnut Hills.

However, only $18,000 of the $31,000 needed for this summer has been secured. Strategies to End Homelessness is seeking grants and encourages corporate and individual donations to ensure the growing demand is met. Donations may be made online.

Strategiestoendhomeless.org

The organizations involved:

Strategies to End Homelessness leads a coordinated community effort to end homelessness in Greater Cincinnati by working in partnership with 30 service providers. It oversees the Homeless to Homes and Solutions for Family Homelessness plans, and it also integrates a centralized emergency shelter hotline, prevention, street outreach, emergency shelter and housing solutions to bring coordination and effectiveness to the homeless service system.

Bethany House Services provides a sanctuary for homeless families needing help to achieve stable housing, food and other necessities. While in shelter, parents gain access to the resources and information to help them obtain living income, organize a comfortable home and provide a nurturing environment for their children.

Interfaith Hospitality Network of Greater Cincinnati is a response to family homelessness. Through a partnership with congregations representing Protestant, Catholic, Jewish, Muslim and Unitarian faiths, it provides emergency shelter to families with nowhere else to turn.

Churches Active in Northside is a nonprofit founded and guided by 13 churches. It has met the needs of those living in poverty for decades. The organization provides housing, as well as a food pantry and weekly meal programs.