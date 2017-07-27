JDRF Ride to Cure celebrates milestone, then hits the road

Supporters of JDRF’s Ride to Cure celebrated the ride’s 20th anniversary and a major fundraising accomplishment by Team Southwest Ohio during a dinner at Voice of America MetroPark in West Chester.

The dinner saluted the 17 Greater Cincinnati bicycle riders who began the program in 1997. The evening also paid tribute to Team Southwest Ohio’s fundraising prowess in fiscal 2017, during which the local group set a national ride record of $580,000.

In honor of both, JDRF International CEO Derek Rapp attended the dinner and updated attendees on research toward finding a cure for type 1 diabetes.

The next day, more than 75 cyclists participated in the 20th anniversary ride presented by No Payne, No Gain in Moraine, Ohio. Cyclists rode through Moraine and into Germantown as a victory lap to pay tribute to the original 17 riders.

Nationally, the JDRF Ride to Cure Diabetes program has raised over $5 million this year. The JDRF Southwest Ohio team is the largest in the country with over 100 riders. Over the 20 years of the program, participants nationwide have raised more than $38 million.

