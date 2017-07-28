Chamber Orchestra to showcase concertmaster candidates

The Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra will embark on a new era under music director Eckart Preu with the Aug. 5 start of Summermusik 2017.

During the festival, the CCO will introduce four candidates identified as part of a national search for a successor to former concertmaster Anna Reider, who resigned in 2012.

“For the conductor the concertmaster is the most important sound link to the orchestra,” said Preu. “Since conductors don’t make any actual sound, it is the concertmaster who interprets the gestures and ideas of the conductor and translates them into sound. Ideally, the concertmaster and the conductor have similar ideas about sound, style and phrasing of a particular composition, as well as the orchestra in general.”

The schedule of candidates has changed since it was first announced, with Gerald Itzkoff withdrawing due to a scheduling conflict. In his place will be Celeste Golden Boyer of the St. Louis Symphony.

The schedule now includes:

Aug. 5, “Scottish Landscapes” concert with Celeste Golden Boyer:

Boyer joined the Saint Louis Symphony as second associate concertmaster at the start of the 2011-2012 season. She began her musical studies at the age of 3, and graduated from the Curtis Institute of Music with a bachelor’s degree in music, followed by a master’s degree from the Cleveland Institute of Music. She has performed as a violin soloist with symphony orchestras around the world, as a chamber musician in series and festivals, and as a concertmaster. She currently performs frequently with IRIS Orchestra in Germantown, Tennessee.

Aug. 12, Celestial Voyage concert with Amy Kiradjief:

Kiradjief studied violin at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music and did graduate work at DePaul University. She is associate concertmaster of the CCO, second violinist in the Oxford String Quartet at Miami University and principal second violinist of Collegium Cincinnati. She has performed as a freelance violinist with the Cincinnati Symphony, Dayton Philharmonic and the Louisville Orchestra.

Aug. 19, Venetian Madcap Musica concert with Janet Carpenter:

Carpenter earned a bachelor’s degree from the Cleveland Institute of Music as a student of David Updegraff and pursued graduate studies there with William Preucil. She made her solo debut in 2007 as winner of the Blue Ash/Montgomery Symphony Orchestra’s Young Artist Competition. In 2016, Carpenter became a member of the St. Louis Symphony after four years in the CSO, where she was acting first assistant concertmaster for one season.

Aug. 26, Immortal Beloved concert with Mateusz Wolski:

Born in Warsaw, Poland, Wolski studied at the Chopin Music Academy. He then attended the Manhattan School of Music, where, with full scholarship, he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees under the tutelage of New York Philharmonic concertmaster Glenn Dicterow. Wolski has appeared as a soloist in the U.S. and abroad – playing with New York Philharmonic in over 200 concerts and four international tours, as well as with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and National Philharmonic.