Cincinnati Opera’s annual Opening Night Dinner took place at Nicholson’s Backstage Event Center. Afterward, guests moved to the Aronoff Center for Puccini’s “La Bohème,” which launched the company’s 97th season. The evening was co-chaired by Mona Kerstine and Catharina Toltzis.

Photos by David N Martin | www.mkphotographers.com