FamilyFlickn brings movies back to Bond Hill

For some families in Bond Hill, Avondale and Roselawn, trips to the movies faded when the Bond Hill Showcase Theater closed.

Well, the show must go on.

Welcome to FamilyFlickn, a series of four movie-related events, was dreamed up by Amber Kelly, a community psychologist and Bond Hill native who drew upon her experience growing up.

This project is supported by People’s Liberty, a philanthropic lab powered by the Haile/U.S. Bank Foundation.

“One of my favorite childhood memories was going to the Bond Hill Showcase Cinemas on the weekends with my family,” Kelly said. “The theater was walking distance from my home, which made it easy. The love of going to the theater was instilled in me, which led my husband and me to take our daughters to the movies on the weekends. However, the main challenge about going to the movies has always been the price.

“I came up with the idea of FamilyFlickn as a way to bring the family movie experience back to the community for free.”

Family Flickn events are set for Aug. 12, Oct. 22 and Feb. 3. The series of four movie events will include party buses, indoor and outdoor movie screenings and free refreshments. Events will take place at Mercy Health (1701 Mercy Health Place, Cincinnati), where the original Bond Hill Showcase Theater was located.

The events are offered on a first-come-first-served basis. Families should arrive 30 minutes before the screening to get free refreshments. All movies will be family-friendly. Children must be accompanied by an adult or guardian.

familyflickn.com