Adams Classic: Golf, tennis, canasta and fine food

Mayerson JCC’s 23rd annual JCC Adams Classic fundraiser at Losantiville Country Club raised money for JCC programs and services that impact the community. The day included golf, tennis, canasta and the Course of Caterers Dinner, featuring dishes from local chefs and restaurants.

The Adams Classic, the JCC’s largest fundraiser, honors the memory of Steve Adams, a former board member and avid golfer. Co-chairs were Jody Brant and Marty Hiudt.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.