What to do/hear/see | Aug. 2-8

Curated by Thom Mariner

The fun thing about Cincinnati’s so-called off season is that surprises emerge around the fringes of mainstream. This is one of those weeks, so take advantage and explore something new. This is the new Cincinnati, and I like it! Enjoy!

Behringer-Crawford Museum | 1600 Montague Road, Covington, KY 41011. 859-491-4003

Saturday, Aug. 5, 1-3 p.m. “Korea: The Forgotten War”

This exhibit includes recorded interviews, diaries, photographs and artifacts of veterans from Northern Kentucky and Ohio who served in the Korean War. These personal war stories shed new light on one of the most tumultuous and little-known periods in American history. Exhibit runs through Oct. 1.

Price Hill Will | 3100 block of Warsaw Ave., Price Hill 45205

Friday-Saturday, Aug. 4-5. Price Hill Creative Community Festival

If you are interested in what cutting edge creativity looks like, check out this array of international and local performing artists filling out various venues over two days within or near the MYCincinnati campus along Warsaw. Check out the full lineup of artists here. Price Hill, through people like Eddy Kwon and Laura Jekel and MY Cincinnati, is becoming a true hotbed of artistic innovation. Time to pay attention.

Wednesday, Aug. 2, 9 p.m. “Up”

Wednesday, Aug. 9, 9 p.m. “La La Land”

Two successive uplifting films coming to Wash Park, one a family-friendly animated adventure and the other last year’s wildly successful throwback love story. Pray for clear skies.

Summermusik 2017

Saturday, Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m. “Scottish Landscapes,” Angelo Xiang Yu, violin. Karen May, bagpiper. (at School for Creative and Performing Arts, 108 W. Central Pkwy., Cincinnati, OH 45202)

Sunday, Aug. 6, 4 p.m. “Royal Strings,” Curated by Eckart Preu, CCO music director. CCO strings. Angelo Xiang Yu, violin(at Hotel Covington, 638 Madison Ave., Covington, KY 41011)

The third season of the CCO’s Summermusik festival welcomes new music director, Eckart Preu (See our profile here.), with his infectious enthusiasm for music and unique ideas about programming. Opening night features Mongolian violinist Yu in Mozart’s Concerto No. 3, along with Mendelssohn’s Third Symphony. Have an extra glass of wine at intermission and you’ll be in the right frame of mind for the ribald work by recently deceased English composer Peter Maxwell Davies depicting the increasingly raucous celebrations following a Scottish wedding, complete with bagpipe.

The following afternoon, at the uber-cool Hotel Covington, Preu will present a program – again featuring Yu, plus CCO string players – of chamber music borne of relationships between composers and royalty – music of Mendelssohn, Handel, Haydn, Paganini, Elgar and Johann Strauss Jr.

Concerts run through Aug. 26.

“45 Second Challenge” | Graydon on Main, 1421 Main St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 45secondchallenge.weebly.com

Aug. 3-5, 8 p.m.; Aug. 6, 2 p.m. A nonpartisan comedy for the narcissist in all of us.

Pop-up theater is yet another great thing about the innovative energy in OTR. Young actress/playwright Tatum Hunter invades the creative space opened last year by law firm GraydonHead with this new play. In an effort to honor a loved one’s memory by working to make a difference, two family members quickly devolve into things more sinister. Best intentions gone wrong… Featuring Hunter and Kevin Crowley. Directed by Bridget Leak.

Cincinnati Landmark Productions | Warsaw Federal Incline Theater. 513-241-6550

Wednesday, Aug. 2-27. “The Drowsy Chaperone”

Van Ackerman’s day job is helping to market events at the Cincinnati Arts Association. But starting this evening he’ll return to his favorite stage role as Man in Chair in this charming, nostalgic musical. Those who saw Van perform this role to great acclaim in 2011 at Cincinnati Music Theatre may want another dose. Those who haven’t, climb on up to the Incline and check it out.

HudsonJones | 1110 Alfred St., Cincinnati, OH 45214. info@hudsonjonesgallery.com

Saturday, Aug. 5, 6-9 p.m. “Meet me at the Horizon,” works by Jack Arthur Wood Jr.

Jack Arthur Wood Jr. is an artist and writer working in printed and painted media. Born in Cincinnati, Wood grew up in his father’s gallery of vintage posters (Jack Wood Gallery, now on Vine Street in OTR). HudsonJones – founded by Angela Jones, previously co-owner of SolwayJones in Los Angeles – is a relatively new addition to the Queen City art scene, located at the south end of Camp Washington, near Kao Brands, just off Spring Grove Avenue. Exhibit runs through Nov. 6.