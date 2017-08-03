Animal welfare group launches capital campaign

Sara Vance Waddell and Michelle Vance Waddell hosted an announcement party for the League of Animal Welfare’s 2017 capital campaign. The event, More than a Shelter, offered guests an opportunity to learn more about improving the lives of companion animals.



The campaign steering committee includes honorary co-chairs Sara and Michelle, Mick and Nina Clooney, Christopher and Sheila DeSimio, David and Pamela Ginsburg, Marilyn Scripps and Paula Toti, and Sam Smith. Carol Sanger is campaign chair.

The goal of the $1.3 million campaign is to add a permanent veterinary clinic on the organization’s campus. The facility would free its mobile clinic for community wellness, an animal training and enrichment center to promote successful adoptions, and isolated space for new animal intake to increase shelter capacity for adoptable animals facing euthanasia.