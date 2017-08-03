NKY Chamber prepares for 2018 leadership classes

The Northern Kentucky Chamber Foundation plans nine months of classes for its 2018 Leadership Northern Kentucky and Regional Youth Leadership programs.
These programs use the community as their classroom to develop leaders to serve the region effectively. Classes are designed to help participants understand the strengths and challenges of the area and gain the skills to engage others in collaborative efforts to address them.
“It is not often that more than 50 of Northern Kentucky’s best and brightest leaders can be brought together to learn from each other, to deepen their understanding of the issues facing the region and to further develop the leadership skills that will be necessary to address those issues and define NKY for the next generation,” said Jessica Rawe, Leadership Northern Kentucky chair and vice president at BB&T Wealth.
The 52 participants in the Leadership NKY program come from a variety of job sectors and civic interests. Their topics will include economic development, education, government and inclusive leadership. They will select and complete a hands-on project aimed at supporting and improving the community.
Students in the Regional Youth Leadership class were chosen from 34 high schools in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. In the program, the 45 young leaders will identify, develop, refine and practice their leadership skills.
Leadership NKY Class of 2018
Kristen Baldini, First Financial Bank
Kristin Baldwin, Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce
Jeffrey Beach, Visa
Angel Beets, Scooter Media
Brent Boden, BB&T Wealth
Jacob Brooks, YMCA of Greater Cincinnati
Casey Burns, Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office
Conrad Culbertson, Roeding Insurance
Raymond Dabbelt, Kenton County Airport Board
Tracy Decker, Furlong Building Enterprises
Sean Dempsey, Robert W. Baird
Whitney Dickerson, Answers in Genesis/Ark Encounter/Creation Museum
Melissa Doss, Melissa Doss Law
Wendy Ferrell-Smith, St. Elizabeth Physicians
Kate Ferrer, Northern Kentucky Tri-Ed
Fernando Figueroa, Gateway Community and Technical College
Thomas Grace, J.P. Morgan Private Bank
Rick Hall, Fidelity Investments
Monisha Hatfield, St. Elizabeth Healthcare
Samuel Jacobs, General Cable Corp.
Tamara Johnson, Clark Schaefer Hackett
Patrick Keal, Duke Energy
Jason Kidd, Jolly Property Rescue
Katie Jo Kirkpatrick, Northern Kentucky Area Development Center
Catherine Koop, FTJ FundChoice
Mark Krummen, Walton-Verona Board of Education
Joshua Langdon, Wood + Lamping
Brent Linn, Chick-fil-A Fort Wright
Matthew Mattone, City of Park Hills
Darrin McMillen, Gateway Community and Technical College
Mark Noel, Graydon Head & Ritchey
Emi Randall, Planning and Development Services
Lisa Riccardi, VonLehman & Co.
Alyson Roeding, St. Elizabeth Healthcare
Ryan Salzman, Northern Kentucky University
Andrew Schierberg, City of Fort Mitchell
Amy Schworer, Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice
Lisa Sensale Yazdian, Boone County Public Library
Mark Shields, Messer Construction
John Sieg, Fifth Third Bank
Thomas Simendinger, Adams, Stepner, Woltermann and Dusing
Larisa Sims, City of Newport
Shannon Smith, Law Offices of Shannon C. Smith
Samantha Steenken, Citi
Julia Tarvin, Taft Stettinius & Hollister
Thomas Tilmes, Republic Bank
Benjamin Virost, C-Forward
Kelly Wathen, PNC Bank
Kyle Waymeyer, KLH Engineers
Bobbie Webster, Family Nurturing Center
Robert Williams, Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission
Jonathan Woodruff, UpTech
Regional Youth Leadership Class of 2018
Amy Bushman, Anderson High School
Jacklyn Tierney, Beechwood High School
Kylie Hicks, Bellevue High School
Mark Saunders, Bellevue High School
Austin Alwell, Bishop Brossart High School
Yazan Orabi, Boone County High School
Hannah Beaven, Calvary Christian High School
Natalie Sampson, Campbell County High School
Madelyn Vezdos, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy
Katherine Wells, Conner High School
Timothy Belton, Covington Catholic High School
Lucas Kuhlman, Covington Catholic High School
Phillip Bright, Covington Latin School
Mary Jacqueline Cain, Covington Latin School
Elizabeth Lukens, Dayton High School
Catherine Kremer, Dixie Heights High School
Sydney Cooper, Highlands High School
Demetrius Sarakatsannis, Highlands High School
Evan Wells, Holy Cross High School
Emilie Hatton, home school
Karina Masih, home school
Cole Werbrich, Indian Hill High School
Hannah Herrmann, Lloyd High School
Morgan Lantry, Ludlow High School
Cameron Finke, Madeira High School
Holly Byers, Mariemont High School
Emily English, Mount Notre Dame High School
Luke Grothaus, Newport Central Catholic High School
Joseph Whelan, Newport Central Catholic High School
Cody Baynori, Newport High School
Elise Piatt, Notre Dame Academy
Morgan Weltzer, Notre Dame Academy
Camden Schierenbeck, Randall K. Cooper High School
Emma Poole, Scott High School
Elayne Harrington, Simon Kenton High School
Harrison Vaughn, Simon Kenton High School
Grace Mullikin, St. Henry District High School
Amy Poffenberger, Summit Country Day School
Jeessica Lu, Sycamore High School
Jessica Rocha Torres, Taylor High School
Giovanni Falcone, Villa Madonna High School
Gabriel Powell, Villa Madonna High School
Megan Wells, Walton-Verona High School
Braden Mulcahy, Walton-Verona High School