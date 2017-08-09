Caracole’s Party in Plaid takes the plunge

Saturday, Aug. 26, 6:30 p.m. Cincinnati Masonic Center Ballroom, 317 E. Fifth St., downtown

Grab your board shorts and mermaid tails in preparation for Party in Plaid Plunges Under the Sea. The 30th-anniversary fundraiser for Caracole will include live music; cocktails; dinner by the bite from Jeff Thomas Catering; entertainment by choreographer Heather Britt; and dancing to the tunes of DJ Pillo. John Gillespie and Sean Guilfoile are co-chairs. Jay Shatz will serve as emcee.

Party in Plaid’s signature silent auction will include such items as a get-away to the south of France; a pearl necklace; a package for Music Hall’s grand reopening; tickets for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade; and numerous painted platters honoring Jim Obergefell. The Cincinnati activist was the lead plaintiff in the Obergefell v. Hodges Supreme Court case that ultimately legalized same-sex marriage in all 50 states. In his honor, platters designed by six artists will be auctioned, as well as 30 platters designed by local artists and celebrities as the result of a partnership between Party in Plaid committee members Nancy Brinker and Jim Kelly, and artists Pam Kravitz and Sarah Bellamy.

The event will honor longtime supporters Sue Butler, Christ Church Cathedral; Mark

Haggard; and Dan Brown. Tickets are $75, or $40 for those 40 or younger. Proceeds will help support Caracole’s mission of reducing the impact of HIV/AIDS through housing, care and prevention.

Founded in 1987, Caracole was the first licensed adult care facility in Ohio for people living with HIV/AIDS. Today, it serves more than 1,500 clients in an eight-county region in Southwest Ohio and now offers free, HIV and hepatitis C testing for the community.

Tickets: caracole.org/party-in-plaid/ or (513) 761-1480