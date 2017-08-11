BBBS challenge not for faint of heart

Friday, Aug. 25, Westin Hotel

Ready to go Over The Edge for Big Brothers Big Sisters?

Nearly 100 people will rappel 17 stories down the Westin Hotel and then join the BBBS organization’s celebration.

Participants must raise at least $1,000 to rappel, and many workplaces on both sides of the river are raising funds and challenging each other. Participants will walk away with a medal, T-shirt, other swag and bragging rights.

Spaces are still available on the rappelling ropes.

All funds raised will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters.

The agency is throwing an all-day party on Fountain Square with free food, music, games and other activities. If you’re not rappelling, you can still join the party and cheer as people make their way down the Westin.

overtheedgebbbs.com or (513) 421-4120