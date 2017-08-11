Animal Welfare, Gifts/Grants

Volunteers award $160K in grants to help pets

Animal Welfare grants committee: Molly Robertshaw, Linda Pavey, Anne DeLyons, Marjorie Rauh, Ann Hill, Maureen Heekin and Mary Pitcairn. Not pictured: Karen Meyer and Martha Wolf

The Greater Cincinnati Foundation organized a group of committed donors and experts from the animal welfare field to review grants and award $160,000 to support area pets. The committee – chaired by Anne DeLyons – included Maureen Heekin, Ann Hill, Karen Meyer, Linda Pavey, Marjorie H. Rauh and Martha Wolf. In all, 14 organizations across the eight-county region received funding of $5,000 to $15,000.

The focus was on reducing avoidable euthanasia and supporting the health and well-being of sheltered animals, as well as those living with low-income families. The funding came from the Animal Protection Fund, Burt Family Fund, Jean Siemer No-Kill Animal Shelter Fund and the William Hunter Young Fund, all held at the foundation.

The organizations receiving grants include:

  • Animal Friends Humane Society, Butler County
  • Homeless Animal Rescue Team of Cincinnati
  • Interfaith Hospitality Network of Greater Cincinnati
  • Kenton County Animal Shelter
  • League for Animal Welfare, Clermont County
  • Ohio Alleycat Resource and Spay/Neuter Clinic, Hamilton County
  • Partners for Animal Welfare of Dearborn County
  • Pets In Need of Greater Cincinnati
  • Progressive Animal Welfare Society Adoption Center, Butler and Warren counties
  • SPCA Cincinnati
  • Stray Animal Adoption Program, Campbell County
  • United Coalition for Animals, Hamilton County
  • United Pet Fund, Hamilton County
  • Wesley Community Services Organization, Hamilton County

