Tender Mercies to host Taste of OTR

Saturday, Aug. 26, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Washington Park

Tender Mercies will celebrate the tastes and sounds of the growing Over-the-Rhine community at the Fifth Annual Taste of OTR.

This event benefits the nearly 200 adults with mental illness who recover from the trauma of homelessness at Tender Mercies each year.

The Taste of OTR will showcase restaurant and food truck tastings, as well as live entertainment. It also will feature the Craft Beer Village with a variety of breweries, including Sam Adams, Rhinegeist, Taft’s Ale House, March First, MadTree, Fifty West, Warped Wing, Rivertown and Moerlein.

Admission is free, with tastings and beverages available for purchase. VIP tickets are $25, or two for $40, and include select tastings, complimentary beverages and private seating.