Bike giveaway cheers military families

Nothing puts a smile on a child quite like a shiny new bike, and the Armed Forces Tickets Association-Cincinnati put smiles on 83 young faces.

The group, founded by Joyce Elkus, conducted its annual Bicycle Giveaway for active military families. The Bicycle Giveaway, held at the Redbank Road Walmart, was made possible by a donation from the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile Jr./U.S. Bank Foundation.

AFTA-Cincinnati distributed 83 bikes and 83 Walmart gift cards to purchase bicycle helmets. It also arranged for a Mr. Softee truck to hand out free ice cream and slushies to the families.

The association gave the bikes to say “thank you” for the service and sacrifices made every day by active military families, especially the children.

The group’s mission is to show appreciation to the men, women and the families of our active armed forces, Guard and Reserves by providing free or deeply discounted event tickets. To do so, it partners with arts, entertainment and sports organizations in the region.

Information: www.afta-cincinnati.org