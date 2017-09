Cincinnati Opera presented its 11th annual Pride Night, celebrating Greater Cincinnati’s LGBTQIA community and supporters. The event at Aronoff Center for the Arts followed the final performance of the company’s sold-out run of “Frida.” It also honored a longtime opera supporter and LGBTQIA advocate, Dr. Peter G. Courlas, and featured decor by Joe Rigotti.

