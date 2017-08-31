Culture, crafts highlight zoo’s learning day

About 10,000 guests “traveled the world” at the Cincinnati Zoo’s 12th annual Macy’s Kids, Cultures, Critters and Crafts Festival.

Zoo visitors got stamps on their passports at six global destinations as they enjoyed globe-spanning entertainment from more than 20 musicians and artists.

The annual event is organized by Learning Through Art.

The new International Village featured the Passport Plaza, International Kids Krafts Korner, MamLuft & Company Dance “Dance and Dash” Booth, Cincinnati Museum Center STEAM Away and free face painting from Robert O’Neal. Guests participated in educational activities to learn about the cultures of China, France, Jordan, Mexico, Kenya and Russia.

