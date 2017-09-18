Fair trade sale aids impoverished children

Friday, Sept. 29, 4-9 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 30, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 2944 Erie Ave.

Handmade items from around the world will be featured during the International Fair Trade Sale. The event will feature a diverse group of volunteers and vendors representing Fair Trade and Direct Trade organizations throughout the developing world.

Vendors will include Bead for Life, It’s Only Fair, Ten Thousand Villages and more. Some proceeds will benefit El Hogar Projects, Episcopal schools that serve impoverished children in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

The food truck from La Soupe, an award-winning nonprofit that feeds the hungry in Greater Cincinnati, will provide refreshments both days.

Fair Trade is an independent, third-party certification organization that works in partnership with more than 1.5 million producers in developing countries. Its mission is to secure decent working conditions, fair prices and better terms of trade.

