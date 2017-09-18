Film Cincinnati to celebrate 30th anniversary with street party

Saturday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m., Findlay Market

The magic of movies will be the focus during Film Cincinnati’s “Backlot 30” street party. The 30th anniversary party will re-create the backlot of a movie set with special effects, entertainment, production design, props, makeup artists and behind-the-scenes surprises.

“Superstar” general admission tickets are available for $60, and a limited number of VIP/Director’s Lounge tickets, with admission at 6 p.m., are $160.

“We want to share the celebration of our first 30 years of movie magic in Cincinnati with the community and our supporters who make all this happen,” said Kristen Schlotman, executive director of Film Cincinnati. “We also want to highlight the local jobs created by the film industry and the talented cast and crews who are in demand by producers who come here to shoot.”

Tickets: filmcincinnati.com./backlot30