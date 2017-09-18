Heimlich Heroes expands training to teens, adults

Heimlich Heroes, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit, trains people in recognizing and responding to a choking emergency. Now, a teen and adult program will be offered in addition to the previous focus on kids ages 7 to 14.

Since 2013, more than 80,000 youngsters have been trained.

“Our kids’ program is making a big impact on kids, schools and families,” said program manager Terri Huntington. “It is time to expand our training program to teens and adults, so that we may have an even greater impact.”

The organization supplies step-by-step instructions to be used before, during and after the training, as well as a training DVD and note-taking tools to accompany the video. Heimlich Heroes has additional training materials available in its store, including 42-inch training dolls for hands-on practice.

heimlichheroes.com