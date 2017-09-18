Kick up your heels at Bluegrass for Babies

Saturday, Sept. 23, 3-9 p.m., Seasongood Pavilion in Eden Park

It’s time for a little toe-tapping, foot-stomping bluegrass music to promote kids’ health through the Cincinnati Children’s Center for the Prevention of Preterm Birth.

The ninth annual Bluegrass for Babies benefit concert, presented by the Healthy Roots Foundation, will feature performances by three bluegrass bands: Jake Speed and the Freddies, The Redemptioners, and the Comet Bluegrass All-Stars, along with a special children’s performance by Jennifer Ellis Music. The family-friendly fundraiser will feature food from Dewey’s Pizza and craft beer from MadTree Brewing.

The concert is an official Giving Hope fundraising event for Cincinnati Children’s.

Adult tickets are $12 for early bird, $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. Kids 12 and younger will be admitted free. The $100 family package includes two adult tickets, two kids’ T-shirts, one parking pass and other VIP perks.

Tickets: healthyrootsfoundation.org/wp/bluegrass-for-babies/tickets

Information: bluegrassforbabies.com