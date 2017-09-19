1N5’s Warrior Run to help fund battle against suicide

Saturday, Sept. 30, 5:15 p.m., Mariemont

The Warrior Run, a 5K run/walk in Mariemont Village, is scheduled for late September.

The USATF-sanctioned 5K Warrior Run and untimed one-mile walk will be followed by a family-friendly event to raise awareness for mental illness and suicide. The post-run event will include music, an auction and carnival-style kids’ games. Food will be available from City Barbeque, LaRosa’s pizza and UDF ice cream, as well as homemade chili, hot dogs, hamburgers and desserts. At dusk, a family movie will be shown in the center of the Bell Tower Park.

The event will benefit Surviving the Teens, a Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center program that funds in-school mental health programs at five colleges and 12 high schools.

Each year suicide takes about 4,600 young lives, making it the second-leading cause of death in those ages 15 to 24, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

In conjunction with 1N5’s partnership with CCHMC, Surviving the Teens will extend its service to 75 schools in 2018 and add mental health programming that fits each school’s culture.

The program teaches students depression and suicide prevention, provides adaptive ways to cope with stressors, ways to connect and positively communicate with parents, how and where to get help, and how to help themselves or others who may be depressed or suicidal.

The sponsoring organization – established in 2008 as the James W. Miller Memorial Fund to honor race director Nancy Miller’s late husband, who died by suicide that year – is now known as 1N5, inspired by the statistic that one in five teens and adults suffer from mental illness. The organization facilitates two events, The Warrior Run and Spring4Life dinner. Since 2008, 1N5 has raised more than $600,000 and impacted 75,000 university students and 15,000 high school students.

cincywarriorrun.org