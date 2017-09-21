3 to be honored at Talbert House luncheon

Monday, Sept. 25, noon-1:30 p.m., Hyatt Regency

Talbert House will celebrate its achievements of the past year and honor those who have made an impact on the community at the 2017 Annual Luncheon.

Kathy Atkinson, education services director at Mercy Neighborhood Ministries, will receive the Community Service Award. The Hamilton County coroner, Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco, will get the Agnes Seasongood Award.

The Ernest Talbert Award will be presented to Deaconess Associations, a nonprofit enterprise for health services, programs, investments and community grant initiatives.

talberthouse.org; Jenna Toon at jenna.toon@talberthouse.org or (513) 751-7747 x1095