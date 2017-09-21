New foundation ‘of, by and for Northern Kentuckians’

A high-profile group of Northern Kentucky business and civic leaders has launched a new community foundation that will focus squarely on local community needs, primarily in Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties.

More than 250 Northern Kentucky business, civic and nonprofit leaders gathered to celebrate the launch of Horizon Community Funds at a mid-August event at the Metropolitan Club in Covington

Bill Butler, chairman of Corporex Cos., will chair the Council of Trustees for Horizon Community Funds. Nancy Grayson will serve as president.

Butler characterized the launch as “a major step toward bringing the wider Northern Kentucky community together at all levels in support of our local needs, as well as to advance opportunities on a number of quality-of-life fronts.

“Our commitment is to be a way for the entire population to feel they are part of making a difference in their community.”

Horizon Community Funds aims to increase philanthropic giving by individuals, corporations and organizations for Northern Kentucky purposes, to foster a giving community and to build a qualified public charity resource base.

It will focus on helping break the poverty cycle, supporting the arts, sparking development and innovation, enriching education, and improving the health and wellness of Northern Kentucky.

“We are an organization that is truly of, by and for Northern Kentuckians, and as such, we will provide the opportunity for all people in our community to participate in building an energized culture of philanthropy, one that is easily accessible,” Grayson noted at the launch event.

Chuck Scheper, chair of Bexion Pharmaceuticals and a founding member of the organization, elaborated on Grayson’s comments. “The Horizon Community Fund provides an opportunity to channel our collective resources that not only will help our Northern Kentucky neighbors today but will also lay the foundation that will impact generations to come.”

Trustees include Kit Andrews, director of individual giving, ArtWorks; Rich Boehne, board chairman, president and CEO, the E.W. Scripps Co.; Bill Burleigh, retired CEO, E.W. Scripps; Crystal Faulkner, partner with MCM CPAs & Advisors; Kim Halbauer, senior vice president and Investment Advisors executive, Fifth Third Bank; Kris Knochelmann, judge executive, Kenton County; Bob Kohlhepp, retired CEO, Cintas; Jon Moeller, chief financial officer and vice chairman, Procter & Gamble Co.; Paul Sartori, principal, Legacy Financial; Chuck Scheper, chairman, Bexion Pharmaceuticals; Mike Schlotman, executive vice president and chief financial officer, The Kroger Co.; Chuck Session, vice president, government and community affairs, Duke Energy Kentucky; Paul Verst, president and CEO, Verst Group Logistics and Zenith Logistics; Jim Votruba, retired president, Northern Kentucky University; Mary Zalla, global president for consumer brands, Landor; and Bob Zapp, retired CEO, Bank of Kentucky.

www.horizonfunds.org