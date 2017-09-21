NKY Chamber to honor outstanding leaders

Thursday, Sept. 28, 5 p.m., Northern Kentucky Convention Center, Covington

The Northern Kentucky Chamber will honor outstanding leaders in the community during its annual awards dinner presented by Fifth Third Bank.

The evening marks a transition in leadership for the Chamber’s board of directors. Rhonda Whitaker from Duke Energy will begin her one-year tenure as board chair, while Bob Heil of KLH Engineers will shift into the immediate past chair position.

“I’m excited about this year’s annual dinner theme: ‘It’s Time,’ ” Whitaker said. “It perfectly captures the excitement regarding not only what’s happened, but also what’s about to happen in the Northern Kentucky region. Expansions of businesses in our NKY region and announcements of new developments remind us all of why a strong chamber is so critical for the continued economic vitality of our community.”

Among the awards to be presented are:

The Walter R. Dunlevy/Frontiersman Award, sponsored by St. Elizabeth Healthcare, to Mark Guilfoyle of DBL Law. The award is for a lifelong history of service to Northern Kentucky, service to his or her profession or industry, and for personal integrity and family responsibility.

The Walter L. Pieschel (MVP) Award, to Steve Harper with Harper Oil. It recognizes volunteer service to the Chamber during the previous 12 months.

The Northern Kentucky Unity Award, to the Northern Kentucky Forum for leadership in bringing Northern Kentuckians together to address and solve common challenges.

The Northern Kentucky ImageMaker Award, to the Northern Kentucky University men’s basketball team.

The Devou Cup, presented by the Northern Kentucky Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation, to John and Jane Domaschko. It honors the generosity of individuals who make a profound difference in the quality of community life in Northern Kentucky.

The Wm. T. (Bill) Robinson III Northern Kentucky Economic Development Award, sponsored by Northern Kentucky Tri-ED, will be presented annually for significant advancement of economic development efforts in Northern Kentucky. The inaugural winner is Wm. T. (Bill) Robinson, who will receive the honor posthumously.

Tickets for the dinner are $95. Tickets for the cocktail reception only are $60.

# www.nkychamber.com/events