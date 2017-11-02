Ethicon volunteers honor 9/11 by helping build a house

Volunteers from the Ethicon Endo-Surgery veteran affinity group honored the memory of 9/11 by working to build a home in Cincinnati’s Hartwell neighborhood.

AmeriCorps volunteers, doing a term of national service with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati, served alongside the veterans in solidarity and remembrance of the victims and those who risked their lives to save others during the 2001 attacks.

“September 11 is a day of history, emotion and reflection,” said Ed Lee, Habitat’s Cincinnati CEO. “For many Americans, it is also a day of service that provides an opportunity for citizens to put into action a shared belief that by joining our neighbors and local leaders we can make our country stronger and better for decades to come.”

Congress designated Sept. 11 as a national day of service in 2009. The Corporation for National and Community Service leads the annual event, working with 911Day.org and hundreds of businesses, nonprofit groups, faith-based organizations and schools nationwide.

This year, thousands of volunteers of all ages and backgrounds joined their neighbors in delivering meals, repairing homes of veterans and military families, refurbishing schools and community centers, preparing care boxes for the military and first responders, collecting food and clothing, signing up as mentors, reading to children and providing disaster relief.