Jewish Innovation Fund winners share $102,500 in grants

The Jewish Innovation Fund announced the winners of its second annual competition.

More than $100,000 was awarded to the six projects.

Four of the six winners assist Jewish young adults; one is a Holocaust education program; and another plans to help children of undocumented Cincinnatians obtain U.S. passports. The honorees are:

Ariella Cohen and Lindsey Wade, of Beyond 2020, who are developing a Jewish young adult website for “everything Jewish” in Cincinnati.

The David Project, a nationwide organization represented by Dylan Morpurgo, who is working with Cincinnati Hillel to empower student leaders so the pro-Israel community is integrated and valued on campus.

Moishe House Cincinnati, represented by Lander Gold of the national Moishe House, which has a plan to connect post-college, pre-family young adults in the Jewish community.

Hagit Limor, of Moniek’s Legacy, with support from the Holocaust & Humanity Center, who plans to create a multimedia, immersive project to “take people inside the story of the Holocaust.”

Jake and Miriam Hodesh of Pasaporte, who will help 80 American-born children of undocumented residents of Greater Cincinnati to obtain U.S. passports.

Lizzie Birckhead and Becca Birckhead of Six Points Collective, a grassroots movement for millennials to explore Judaism and spirituality.

The fund consists of a giving circle of donors, organized by the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati, to support change-making and high-impact ideas.

The program has grown. Last year it gave out $80,000 in grants; this year it was able to give out $102,500, with another $17,500 earmarked for potential support of grant winners.

jewishcincinnati.org/innovationwinners