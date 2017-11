Nearly 800 animal lovers enjoyed the inaugural Pet Jam fundraiser to benefit the League for Animal Welfare.

The event, presented by Bounty and Charmin, featured live music from 16 local bands, plus food trucks, beer from craft breweries, a family zone and a vendor village. Some of the league’s adoptable cats and dogs were on hand, ready for new homes.

Proceeds help provide shelter, food and medical care for homeless pets until they are adopted, as well as wellness and spay/neuter programs.