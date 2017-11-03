Art Academy grads donate $375,000 for new scholarships

The Art Academy of Cincinnati has awarded two new scholarships, both named for graduates who remembered the school in their wills.

Carson E. Smith graduated in 1957 with a degree in design and portraiture. He created intricate three-dimensional designs for cigarette cases, pocket watches and cosmetic cases. Smith was known for his designs at Wadsworth Watch Case Co. and Helena Rubenstein Cosmetics. His most notable creation was the Cadillac emblem.

Until his retirement in 1990, Smith worked as an interior designer at Greiwe Interiors, where he was recognized with a national award for the original Pigall’s restaurant in downtown Cincinnati.

The second scholarship honors William E. Villa, who enrolled at the Art Academy in 1963 and studied drawing and painting, sculpture, visual techniques, graphic design, art history and color theory. As a student, he worked as a photography lab technician. As a graduate, he began his career as a television news photographer for WKRC. He filmed, edited and produced local news stories.

Villa later became a television production specialist for the Department of Housing and Urban Development and a recipient of a national HUD photography award.

The academy presented the awards during its Scholars Celebration on Oct. 3.

Photos by AAC students Sarah Fritz and Taylor Hahn