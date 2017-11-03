Miami 2 Miami trail goals a big step closer

Fifteen communities and organizations in Butler and Warren counties are partnering to connect Greater Cincinnati’s two longest trails, the Little Miami Scenic Trail and Great Miami River Trail, linking Hamilton to Mason.

The Miami 2 Miami Action Plan is to complete the multi-use trail network originally envisioned in 2002.

That study, led by OKI Regional Council of Governments, recommended a 125-mile network of multi-use trails, bike lanes and shared roads. Since 2002, 36 miles of the network have been constructed, and an additional 37 miles outside of the original project scope now exist.

“Liberty Township and neighboring communities have experienced significant growth over the past fifteen years, and our residents are demanding more facilities for walking and biking,” said Liberty Township Trustee Christine Matacic, who helped organize and lead the 2002 plan. “Communities and developers around Butler County are building trails to improve quality of life, increase property values, and spur economic development. If we all collaborate to complete the Miami 2 Miami Connection, the benefits will increase exponentially for our region.”

The new initiative, spearheaded by Green Umbrella’s Tri-State Trails, pulls together the communities the trails go through, as well as regional stakeholders and community foundations.

The project design team includes Human Nature and AECOM.