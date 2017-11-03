ServeOhio grant will help fight opiate epidemic

The battle against opioid addiction will have more combatants on the front lines, thanks to a $138,000 grant from ServeOhio.

Mercy Health will use the funds to train 10 AmeriCorps members to augment the work of Mercy Health’s emergency department staff.

The AmeriCorps members will provide patient education on addiction, help connect patients with treatment and resources, and administer screenings, as needed. They will follow up with patients regularly and track patient outcomes.

The AmeriCorps members will be based at Mercy Health emergency departments across the region.

AmeriCorps is part of the Corporation for National and Community Service, a federal agency that engages millions of Americans in service. ServeOhio, Ohio’s commission on service and volunteerism, awards AmeriCorps grants to support service initiatives in the state.