Community Shares salutes top donors

Friends and supporters of Community Shares of Greater Cincinnati gathered at the Cincinnati Fire Museum for the Margaret Fuller Giving Circle event.

Fuller was a founding supporter of Community Shares. She was politically active, supporting issues aligned with Community Shares’ mission, and she remained a loyal supporter and donor until she died.

Donors who contribute $500 or more are recognized as Margaret Fuller Circle members. They are honored at the annual reception and discussion.

Mark Curnutte, author and Cincinnati Enquirer reporter, was this year’s keynote speaker. He shared stories of his career covering social justice and race relations in Cincinnati.

Community Shares is a network of 27 local nonprofits dedicated to social, economic, and environmental justice causes.

The Community Shares fall campaign, which began Oct. 1, is chaired by Jason and Tiffany Dunn.

cintishares.org