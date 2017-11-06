Supporters hit links for West Chester Hospital

Guests got to tee off to support West Chester Hospital’s Maternity Services Unit.

The Sixth Annual Fall Classic Golf Outing, presented by Heritage Spring of West Chester, included breakfast, an 18-hole shotgun start, raffle and an awards reception.

Proceeds will go toward the purchase of equipment, educational programs for physicians and staff, and renovation projects to enhance patient care.

The Mason Deerfield Chamber of Commerce partnered with West Chester Hospital to bring a “Taste of Mason” to the golf course via gourmet appetizers from local restaurants.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.