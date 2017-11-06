Suzuki soloists perform for Symphony Club

Four young soloists and 22 members of the CCM/SCPA Suzuki Strings program gave a recital at the Cincinnati Symphony Club’s October luncheon to open the club’s 2017-2018 season.

The soloists are current or past recipients of scholarships offered by the club. Pianist Josie Mays is an eighth-grader at Walnut Hills High School. Madison Theil, also a pianist, is a high school junior. The third pianist, 19-year-old Chisato Fuji, is pursuing a bachelor’s degree at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. Violinist Ella Mancino, 14, started Suzuki studies when she was 6.

The strings partnership is in its fourth year; its students have a 100 percent acceptance rate into the instrumental music major at the School for Creative and Performing Arts.