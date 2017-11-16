Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra to celebrate a (Not So) Silent Night

Friday, Dec. 1, 6:30 p.m., Carnegie Center of Columbia-Tusculum

The Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra has a lot to celebrate: new music director Eckart Preu and a Summermusik festival season that saw a double-digit increase in ticket sales. The critically acclaimed festival concerts were performed in a variety of venues around Greater Cincinnati.

This year’s fundraising event, titled (Not So) Silent Night, is chaired by CCO board member Reena Dhanda Patil and John Harrison. Honorary chairs are Melanie Chavez and Michael Motch.

Guests will enjoy a holiday feast by Jeff Thomas Catering, followed by some surprise musical entertainment to usher in the holiday season.

The CCO will present the Pinnacle Award for arts advocacy to Barbara Bushman, who served on the CCO board of trustees from 2007 to 2016. She is now on the board of CET/Think public TV, where she co-chairs the development committee. She also serves on the board of the Christ Hospital Foundation.

Tickets are $150 and $200.

513-723-1182 x102, ccocincinnati.org