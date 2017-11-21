A treat for Thanksgiving travelers

Flying in and out of CVG this Thanksgiving holiday weekend?

If you have time to do a little exploring before or after your flight on Wednesday or Sunday, you can visit a mastodon, see historic cars, or learn more about the Apollo 11 space mission.

Over 90 objects from the Cincinnati Museum Center’s collections have migrated to the airport during the past year and a half, while CMC is being renovated and repaired.

The objects include fan favorites like the mastodon that previously greeted guests at the entrance to the Museum of Natural History & Science and a replica Neil Armstrong’s Apollo 11 spacesuit. A collection of Ice Age skeletons like saber-toothed tigers and giant ground sloths, cars dating back to 1910 and a 1940 Aeronca Defender airplane further add an element of historical and scientific flair to passengers’ travels.

Programs run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, and Sunday, Nov. 26.