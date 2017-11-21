Geiger joins ranks of Metropolitan Award winners

Kay Geiger, president of PNC Bank, has joined the ranks of illustrious local leaders honored with the Metropolitan Award. The award was presented at a sold-out dinner at the Metropolitan Club, an event that raised $120,000 to be shared equally by nonprofits Be Concerned and Life Learning Center.

Event sponsor was Western & Southern Financial. Presenting sponsors were Miami University, North American Properties and Standard Textile.

The Metropolitan Club is a private business and social club on the 19th floor of the RiverCenter complex in Covington. It donates the majority of its profits to charity.

