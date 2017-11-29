For Lighthouse supporters: Fashion, Food, Friends & Fun

Lighthouse Youth and Family Services welcomed more than 260 guests to its annual fall fundraiser, Fashion, Food, Friends & Fun. Ryan Messer and Jimmy Musuraca-Messer hosted the event at their North Avondale home, the historic Enger Mansion. Guests shopped at boutiques and enjoyed lunch by the bite donated by local caterers and restaurants. Amy Peterson served as event chair. WLWT News 5 anchor Sheree Paolello was emcee. Proceeds from the event, which raised more than $72,000, will help support Lighthouse efforts to end youth homelessness in Cincinnati.

