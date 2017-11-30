A busy fall for City Gospel Mission…

An Evening of Dance benefits youth ballet

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy showcased City Gospel Mission’s Princesses Ballet outreach program, along with former Cincinnati Ballet dancer Grace Shivers. The benefit, dubbed An Evening of Dance, attracted over 400 attendees and raised over $115,000. Proceeds will benefit Princesses Ballet, which helps at-risk girls build character and self-esteem.

Golf fundraiser benefits City Gospel Mission

City Gospel Mission held its 26th annual Golf Outing at Bel-Wood Country Club in Morrow. The event brought in over $57,000 for all four cause areas: food and shelter, addiction recovery, career development/readiness and youth development. Prizes were awarded for longest putt, straightest drive and closest to the pin, as well as first-, second- and third-place teams.

An evening of pampering for City Gospel supporters

Guests attending the Aveda Evening of Pampering at Aveda Fredric’s Institute, West Chester, were treated to hors d’oeuvres from Funky’s catering, five spa treatments provided by Aveda students and inspiring stories from two graduates of Having the Courage to Change, City Gospel Mission’s addiction recovery program. Over $9,000 was raised for the program.

