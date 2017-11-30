Cancer Support Community recognizes Heidi Bright

Heidi Bright was honored as 2017 Champion in Cancer Care by the Cancer Support Community at the organization’s October gala. In the spring, she received recognition as the Cancer Family Care’s 2017 Unsung Hero.

Bright is a national speaker and author of “Thriver Soup: A Feast for Living Consciously During the Cancer Journey.” She has been in remission from end-stage sarcoma for six years.



According to Amy Ostigny, who nominated her for the award, Bright champions hope and healing solutions for cancer patients.

“Her compassion shines through when speaking and writing because she knows the devastation of being told there are no more medical options and to get one’s affairs in order,” said Ostigny, executive managing director of eWomenNetwork Cincinnati.

Bright’s nominator for the Unsung Hero Award was Tara L. Robinson, publisher of Whole Living Journal. She wrote, “Heidi is truly an inspiration beyond words. Not only is she an Unsung Hero because of her own personal growth work, but also because she has been determined to help others with what she learned from her experience.”

Both recognition events raised funds to assist cancer patients.